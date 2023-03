Чави: Победа с цената на злато

8 - @FCBarcelona 🔵🔴 have just conceded 8 goals after 25 games in @LaLigaEn this season, setting a new record in the competition at this stage after Atlético de Madrid in 1990/91 and Deportivo de La Coruña in 1993/94 (10 both). Locked. pic.twitter.com/JcAwSdmCeE