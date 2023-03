.@kiritych~ and @Fnggshka are new Virtus.рro Dota 2 players.



Artem "fng" Barshak steps in as a position 5 support as well as new team captain. Ilya "Kiritych~" Ulyanov takes over the carry position following the transfer from @nemigagg .



