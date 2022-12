Лубе взе бившия навигатор на Нювил

Despite a technical issue, very good experience at #RallyeDevoluy 👍🏻

The work with @nicolasgilsoul went very well and we can now look forward to the future !#MSport #MSporters #FordPerformance #AECRacing #Depann2000 #GroupeRose #Jige #DIEnvironnement #FFSA #Bell pic.twitter.com/0pYV65ajev