Кой ще триумфира в първия старт за сезон 2022 в MotoGP? (следете на живо)

Settle in, grab your snacks and get ready 🙌



The first #MotoGP race of the year is up next 🔥 Join us now for the build up and watch the full race here 👉 https://t.co/Ihq7s8ICOU with #VideoPass 👀#QatarGP 🇶🇦https://t.co/Ohol6Il0C8