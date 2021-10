Почти перфектен Нювил дръпна сериозно на Евънс във втория ден на Рали Испания

#WRC It's a #Hyundai 🥇🥈 on SS13 at @RallyRACC with @thierryneuville & @MWydaeghe taking another stage win and @DaniSordo & @Candido_Carrera following in second! A strong end of the day for our crews! 🚀 #HMSGOfficial #RallyRACC pic.twitter.com/rkVPcT4sTW