Алисън Филикс завършва кариерата си като най-титулуваната атлетка в историята на олимпийски игри след още едно злато

🥇 for the United States of America! 🇺🇸



The US quartet dominates the women's 4x400m in 3:16.85 – the fifth fastest time in history – and are the #Tokyo2020 champions.



Their unofficial splits are unreal 🤯@GoSydGo 49.96@allysonfelix 49.58

Dalilah Muhammad 48.97@athiiing 48.34 pic.twitter.com/AFHFUHG1eW