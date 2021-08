Сифан Хасан спечели трети медал и второ злато в Токио след триумф на 10 000 метра

🇳🇱 Sifan Hassan, triple #Tokyo2020 medallist!



After winning 5000m 🥇 and 1500m 🥉, @SifanHassan adds 10,000m 🥇 to her impressive #Olympics medal tally.



The Dutchwoman unleashes a lethal kick over the last lap to take the victory in 29:55.32. pic.twitter.com/fcmbboVr26