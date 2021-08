Якоб Ингебригтсен се окичи cъс злато на 1500 метра с олимпийски рекорд

Real recognises real 👊



1500m 🥈 medallist 🇰🇪 @tim_cheruiyot gifts #Olympics champion 🇳🇴 Jakob Ingebrigtsen his bracelet.



Cheruiyot has won 12 out of 13 of the pair's career clashes to date – but Ingebrigtsen finally beats the great Kenyan to land the @Olympics 1500m title. pic.twitter.com/vQbUKNKrxp