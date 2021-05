Елфин Евънс с първа победа за сезона във WRC

That's a podium finish secured by @SebOgier and Julien: a fine result for the championship given the challenges of opening the road on Friday 🇫🇷👏#ToyotaGAZOORacing #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #YarisWRC #WRC #RallydePortugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/zWIWZnVdnh