Ожие измъкната победата в Хърватия изпод носа на Евънс

We finish 3rd of @croatia_rally and take 3 points in the Power stage! It’s our 3rd podium in a row & we are holding the 2nd position in the Championship.



Another great weekend for us! #WRC #HMSGOfficial #Uhoda #RedBullMotorsports #ZEISS #HyundaiBelgium #BaumaStone #HeliandCo pic.twitter.com/aaZgGwvjyi