Нагелсман за мача с Нидерландия, възможността Мусиала и Виртц да заиграят в един клуб и скандала Куман-Бергвайн

Musiala and Wirtz together at club level?



Nagelsmann: "I can imagine that, but it will be very expensive. Flo's contract in Leverkusen was made by Rudi [Völler]. Who knows, maybe Jamal will go to Leverkusen too [laughs]. Either way, it will be expensive to bring the two together… pic.twitter.com/uO8huoEKYm