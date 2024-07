Кроос: Радвам се, че се върнах в националния отбор, Педри, оправяй се бързо, ти си страхотен играч

🚨 Toni Kroos on IG: "On 9/29/2023 my phone rang. Caller: Julian Nagelsmann. Request: return to national team. First thought on my mind: I'm not stupid! First thought in my heart: f*ck yeah! The heart decided. My first thought this morning 7/6/2024: I'm glad I did." pic.twitter.com/KYmmWMYDeE