Скоро ще преподпиша с Барселона, потвърди Ямал

🚨🇧🇷 Lamine Yamal: “Neymar has always been my idol… a star, a legend”.



“I was five years old when I saw Neymar at Santos… and 7 years old when I saw him at the Camp Nou. It was incredible!”.



“Yes, Messi was there who was also incredible.. Ney was totally different”, told CNN. pic.twitter.com/2UYr6RmiBx