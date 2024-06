Защитник на Тотнъм каза “да” на Милан

🇧🇷 Emerson Royal is keen to join #ACMilan, and #Tottenham’s asking price may be dropped to €20 million [@Gazzetta_it]



🇵🇱 The club has inquired about Matty Cash, and #AstonVilla is asking about €30 million [@CorSport]



🇵🇹 The cheapest option is Tiago Santos (€12/13 million) pic.twitter.com/PbhFeoMu4p