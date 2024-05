Антонели подобри полпозишън на Макс на „Имола”

Bruno Senna via Instagram: “What a 1st of May. Ayrton event sent a bit of rain our way when we paid 1 minute silence to him and Roland. Got to meet Roland’s parents for the first time and also a special presence from rising star Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Grazie Imola!”🇧🇷🇮🇹



🥰 pic.twitter.com/Lq6JI1g4fF