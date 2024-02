Менсъл: Хамилтън не е стар за нова титла

Ayrton Senna vs Nigel Mansell. 1992 German GP.



In his battles with the two Williams Senna tried to lead both Mansell and Patrese into the same error. He narrowly missed it. Mansell returned to the track, but Riccardo was not as lucky.



🎞️BBC 🎙️Murray Walker, James Hunt pic.twitter.com/rxQYueN9gi