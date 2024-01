Сенегал спази мрачна традиция на шампионите в Купата на африканските нации

🌍 🏆 This is the 7th Africa Cup of Nations tournament in a row,the reigning AFCON champions have failed to reach the quarter-final stage since Egypt in 2010.



🇪🇬 Egypt-failed to qualify for AFCON in 2012

🇿🇲 Zambia-group stage exit in 2013

🇳🇬 Nigeria-failed to qualify for AFCON… pic.twitter.com/pT8L7f01WM