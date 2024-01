Сенегал продължи с победите, Гвинея също се класира

Senegal are the only side to qualify for the knockout rounds of #AFCON2023 with a 100% record:



◉ 3-0 vs. Gambia

◉ 3-1 vs. Cameroon

◉ 2-0 vs. Guinea



The defending Champions want back-to-back trophies. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ks9J1HDN92