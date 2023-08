Арсенал постигна споразумение с Брентфорд за вратар

Total package of David Raya deal will be close to £30m total package fee, being clarified in the next hours 🚨🔴⚪️



Raya will sign contract until June 2028 at Arsenal, medical later this week.



Brentford make huge profit, they signed Raya for £2.7m from Blackburn in 2019. pic.twitter.com/EBbQ2BnGez