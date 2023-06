Агентът на Де Фрай: На Стефан не му се ходи в Саудитска Арабия, той ще остане в Интер

Stefan de Vrij’s agent Pastorello: “He’s set to extend his contract with Inter, the plan is to continue there despite bids from Saudi”. 🔵🇳🇱 #transfers



“He doesn’t feel ready for Saudi league at this stage of his career, de Vrij will continue in Europe”.



New deal until 2025. ✅ pic.twitter.com/vX8hyuahUi