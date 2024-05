Вече няма по-добър! Леверкузен влезе в историята на европейския футбол

🔴⚫️ Bayer Leverkusen make 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 as they equal Benfica’s record of 48 games unbeaten in all competitions between December 1963 and February 1965.



48 games unbeaten, 0 games lost and 134 goals scored for Xabi Alonso’s team.



Extraordinary. 🎩✨