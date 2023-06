Верстапен регистрира третия си "Голям шлем" и изравни Пикет след доминацията в Испания

Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix:



Led FP1, FP2 and FP3



Qualifying: P1

Won the Grand Prix 🏁

Led all laps



Fastest Lap ⏱



This is the third grand slam of his career ✅🏆🏆🏆#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/aWLKyYL4fc