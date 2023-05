Лоусън коментира слуховете, че може да замени Де Врийс

Yesss!! So happy to hold on to that one, car was good all weekend 🙏🏽🏆



Our early pit strategy was a gamble for track position and paid off, thank you @mugen1973 @redbull | @RodinCars | Giltrap Group | Cumulo9 | Tony Quinn Foundation | Turners Cars | Porter Group CE pic.twitter.com/fE54L3rBW0