Радулов – най-младият български шампион при мъжете от 15 години

17y Iliyan Radulov is the seventh player born in 2005 with an ITF title. He took the M15 Pazardzhik with 2 wins on Sunday:

Against Denis Klok (#700) 61 61

Against Simone Roncalli (#669) 64 61



Current world #4 in Juniors and one to watch at Roland Garros. pic.twitter.com/Ui9YU4ZBDc