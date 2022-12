Ливакович изравни Субашич и Гойкоечея и си заслужи признание от Касийяс

🇭🇷Croatia have now won all 4 of their FIFA World Cup penalty shoot-outs.



🇩🇪Only Germany can match that record.



🧤Dominik Livaković is now the 3rd goalie to make 4+ shootout saves at the World Cup.



🥇🇦🇷Sergio Goycochea-1990

🥈🇭🇷Danijel Subašić-2018