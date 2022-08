Back in action 😍



Well deserved break is over and our #CSGO squad is ready to get back in the server!



The action truly kicks off next week, we have 2 #ESEA Advanced S42 games this week! First off ⬇️



🆚 @EPICDUDESGAMING

⏰18 CEST

🔵https://t.co/RbNNBSHzcW pic.twitter.com/CO1vXe71UO