GM guys⛅



After a close series yesterday, it's now time to step up & get that W #PinnacleWinterSeries



Spam🏹this🏹hunting🏹bow 🏹to🏹support🏹SKADE

🔵 https://t.co/hQZvJM4Eek#Esports #CSGO #LetsHunt 🏹 pic.twitter.com/9fdMFsZRaX