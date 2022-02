Опелка и Иснър сътвориха най-дългия тайбрек в историята на ATP тура

Reilly Opelka hits 39 aces and beats John Isner (21 aces), 7-6(7), 7-6(22!!!) to reach the Dallas final. Saved 10 SPs in the 2nd...



Opelka won 10 of 13 tiebreaks vs. Isner, 9 of the last 12 (consecutive).



Reilly into the final without facing a single break point chance all week