Влахович избухна с хеттрик, лека травма спря Петко Христов срещу Фиорентина

Dusan Vlahovic's hat-trick goal was his 24th in the year 2021 🇷🇸



Only 2 other Fiorentina players have netted 23+ in a single calendar year:



24 - Luca Toni (2006)

23 - Batistuta (1998)



⚜️



📊 stat via Opta pic.twitter.com/w1g4sFF0fp