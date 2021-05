Милуоки попари Маями в края

The Heat made 15 more 3-pt FG than the Bucks, but still lost.



That's the largest differential (+15) in 3-pt FG made in a playoff loss in NBA history.



It's the 2nd-largest differential in any game, regular season or playoffs (Knicks +16 at Heat on Jan. 27, 2012) pic.twitter.com/6tqIBlXlMc