Ясни са всички четвъртфиналисти в Лига на нациите - вижте урните за жребия

UEFA Nations League quarterfinal seedings:



POT1:

🇩🇪 Germany

🇫🇷 France

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇪🇸 Spain



POT2:

🇮🇹 Italy

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇩🇰 Denmark



The draw will take place on 22 November at 12:00 CET