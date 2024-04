Марк Уилямс срази Рони О'Съливан във финала на Шампионата на тура

Ronnie O'Sullivan 5️⃣-1️⃣0️⃣ Mark Williams



Mark Williams wins 7 frames in a row tonight as he wins the Tour Championship.



Ronnie just wasn't at it tonight and couldn't get anything going.



Mark deserves his win, he's been the best player all week and was outstanding tonight 👏