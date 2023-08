Перес обясни защо е бил по-бавен от Верстапен

Sergio Perez has simply no confidence:



- He was first to put intermediates, leading Verstappen by more than +12 seconds.

- Then Max's engineer GP undercutted him and Max put slicks lap earlier

- Perez binned it in wet and lost P2 to Alonso

- Perez then pitted for full wets for… pic.twitter.com/cWR9xYzZlM