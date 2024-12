Двама пилоти от Формула 1, родени на Коледа

This is my last #OnThisDay tweet for today & it features an utterly iconic #F1 car: a Ferrari 156. In the cockpit is Giancarlo Baghetti, the only man to win the first championship F1 GP he entered: the ’61 #FrenchGP. He was born #OnThisDay in ’34. #MerryChristmas one & all! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bMYbwze3sD