Без промени по DRS зоните на "Каталуния", въпреки премахването на шикана

CONFIRMED: The DRS zones at the Circuit de Catalunya have NOT been altered for 2023 despite the removal of the final chicane. Detection 2 stays at SCL1 and the second activation point is unchanged at 57m after the final corner. ⤵️https://t.co/vqJVNVfsYr#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/TIAAedaood