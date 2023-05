Продава се Ферари F40, принадлежало на Ален Прост

A Champion's Ferrari F40 🏆⁣

This 1990 Ferrari F40 was delivered new to four-time World Champion Alain Prost during his first season as a Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver. It will be offered without reserve via Sotheby's Sealed from May 10-12, 2023. https://t.co/S02IgIcpK9 pic.twitter.com/z7RIshyrkD