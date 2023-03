Ювентус си хареса италиански национал и не сваля очи от Дзаниоло

Contacts between Juve and the entourage of Zaniolo have never stopped and will continue in the coming weeks. ‘Juventino' Zaniolo has never hidden his childhood dream of wearing the ⚫️⚪️ jersey. He has a €35M release clause from Galatasaray, which could be lowered. (@Gazzetta_it) pic.twitter.com/ioeukLkxSC