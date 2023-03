Букайо Сака - млад и ефективен

Only five players have 10+ goals and 10+ assists in Europe's top five leagues this season:



Lionel Messi

▪️ 13G

▪️ 13A



Neymar

▪️ 13G

▪️ 11A



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

▪️ 12G

▪️ 10A



Bukayo Saka

▪️ 12G

▪️ 10A



Randal Kolo Muani

▪️ 11G

▪️ 10A pic.twitter.com/vXOp9lZhez