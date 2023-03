Медведев отново превъзможна болката в глезена и е на 1/2-финал в Индиън Уелс

💭 "He can beat 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 on a good day... He actually did beat Rafa at the US Open!" @DaniilMedwed is very much looking forward to his semi-final clash against @FTiafoe ⚔️

@BNPPARIBASOPEN | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/dHIXfF6aAP