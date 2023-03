Гент шокира Истанбул Башакшехир с 4 гола за шест минути, нигериец с исторически хеттрик

🚨 BREAKING: Nigerian forward Gift Orban has just scored the fastest hat-trick ever in European football!



⚡ The 20 year old scored three times (31' 32' 34') in 3 minutes for KAA Gent against Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Europa Conference League.