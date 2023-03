Куман обяви първата си селекция на Нидерландия след завръщането начело на тима

𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 🦁



Ronald Koeman included ❸❼ players in his provisional squad for #FRANED & #NEDGIB! 📋#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/ekjW0TmGMW