Лестър спечели надстрелването с Астън Вила за първата си победа в Премиър лийг от ноември насам

Tetê's Premier League debut by numbers, vs. Aston Villa:



50 touches

10 duels won

10 x possession won

6 take-ons attempted

5 take-ons completed

5 touches in opp. box

4 fouls won

3 crosses

3 shots

1 goal



He completed more take-ons than any other player from the 3pm kick-offs. 🩰 pic.twitter.com/4Yy90eEcS6