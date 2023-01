Рали „Монте Карло”: Голямата битка е зад Ожие

SS8 Briançonnet - Entrevaux 2 (14.55 km)

1. Rovanperä 8'24.0

2. Neuville +1.3s

3⃣ OGIER +3.1s

4. Katsuta +4.9s

5. Tänak +5.7s



🎙️ "I'm very satisfied. The risk of puncture was a bit higher in this one so I took it easy. Just happy to bring the car home tonight."#WRC 🇲🇨