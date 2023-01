Нова победа за Ал-Атия, Петерханзел отпадна от рали "Дакар"

❌ @s_peterhansel and Édouard Boulanger crashed at km 200 of Stage 6. ⚠️



🚑 The co-driver Édouard Boulanger was taken care of by the Dakar medical team. Suffering from back pain, he was transported to a hospital for additional examinations. Get well soon Édouard.🙌#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/JBnJafqBQr