България в група с 4 отбора по пътя към Мондиал 2026, задачата пред "лъвовете" става още по-трудна

Teams that will 100% need to wait until September 2025 to start with their WC qualifying campaign and will play only 6 WCQ matches:



Pot 2:

🇺🇦🇹🇷🇭🇺🇷🇸🇬🇷🇸🇰



Pot 3:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇸🇮🇮🇪🇬🇪🇮🇸



Pot 4:

🇧🇬🇽🇰🇦🇲