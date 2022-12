Способна ли е Япония на нова сензация, или Испания ще продължи със силното си представяне?

🗓 Their first meeting was a 2001 friendly that ended in a 1-0 Spanish win. 🇯🇵🇪🇸

Now, Japan will face Spain for just the second time in a crucial Group E closer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

😤 Can the Samurai Blue upset the odds and defeat Spain?#FIFAWorldCup #SAMURAIBLUE pic.twitter.com/a5zMT7xPEY