Зографски завърши 30-и в Рука, Халвор Егнер Гранеруд и Щефан Крафт поделиха първото място

The final Ski Jumping competition day has come to an end and the crazy weekend of jumping with record-breaking leaps keeps delivering because we have a DOUBLE-WINNER!😱



🥇Halvor Egner Granerud🇳🇴 304.5p

🥇Stefan Kraft🇦🇹 304.5p

🥉Naoki Nakamura 🇯🇵294.9p#fisskijumping #mäkihyppy