От Оксфордския университет прогнозираха кой ще стане световен шампион

NEW: Oxford mathematical model predicts route to the men's @FIFAWorldCup ⚽️🏆



The model - created by @OxUniMaths' @JoshuaABull - forecasts:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England to lose in the quarter-final

🇦🇷 Argentina vs Brazil in the semi-final

🇧🇷 Brazil to beat Belgium in the final#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gm0IdIt8K6