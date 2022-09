6 световни премиери от Renault Group в Париж

🏆 All-New Jogger has been crowned ‘Family Car of the Year’ by @AutoExpress!



"If you're in the market for a great value family car, then forget jogging - you need to spring to your nearest dealer.” - Steve Fowler, Editor, Auto Express​#AEAwards #DaciaJogger #ProudInDacia pic.twitter.com/kWVH61v9r1