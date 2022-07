Фред Кърли беше най-бърз в сериите на 100 метра, мъка за Джейкъбс

Bob said it best!



"You a-go tired fe see me face; Can't get me out of the race."



Oblique Seville clocks a relaxed 9.93 to win Heat 4 of the Men's 100m ahead of Olympic Champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs.



[📷 AFP, Collin Reid]#WCHOregon22 #WorldChamps #Oregon22 #GoldenGlory pic.twitter.com/mQjJ9U7Rxl